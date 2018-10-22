OSIRIS-REx executes second asteroid approach maneuver
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft executed its second Asteroid Approach manoeuvre (AAM-2). The spacecraft’s main engine thrusters fired in a braking manoeuvre designed to slow the spacecraft’s speed relative to Bennu from 141 m/s to 5.2 m/s. Likewise, the spacecraft’s approach speed dropped from nearly 12,200 km to 450 km per day.
