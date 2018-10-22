Submit on Monday, October 22nd, 2018 22:59

MDA announced that it has shipped, as planned, the third and final satellite for the Radarsat Constellation Mission (RCM) that MDA is building for the Canadian Space Agency. The constellation will launch from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Related Post:Discovery’s Ku-band antenna has problems after launchDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)Shuttle Discovery launches on final missionLaunch date set for Discovery’s STS-133 missionSTS-129 launch date setCargo loading underway with the next ATV resupply spacecraftAtlantis to start last flight on 14 MayEndeavour lifts off for last trip to spaceSovrn