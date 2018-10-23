Submit on Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018 22:57

The C-Band Alliance (CBA) announced that up to 200 MHz of mid-band (C-band downlink) spectrum could be cleared, dependent upon demand, under its updated proposal to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) opening new spectrum to support 5G wireless deployment while protecting current users.

