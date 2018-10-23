Submit on Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018 22:58

NOAA’s GOES-17 satellite is getting ready to move to its new location at 137.2 degrees west. For the past seven months, the satellite has been in a temporary position – at 89.5 degrees west – known as its on-orbit checkout location. Since then, scientists have been testing and calibrating GOES-17’s instruments.

