NASAA is optimistic that a backup gyroscope (gyro) can be used to operate the Hubble Space Telescope. The backup gyro was turned on after the spacecraft entered safe mode due to a failed gyro on 5 October but was incorrectly returning extremely high rotation rates. The rotation rates have since reduced and are now within an expected range. Additional tests will be performed to ensure Hubble can return to science operations with this gyro.

