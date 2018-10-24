Submit on Wednesday, October 24th, 2018 22:59

NASA and Northrop Grumman have once again delayed the launch of the agency’s Ionospheric Connection Explorer, or ICON, to conduct further pre-launch testing on the Pegasus rocket. Upon completion of the testing, a new launch date will be established.

