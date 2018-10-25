Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Chang Zheng lofts new ocean-observing satellite

Submit on Thursday, October 25th, 2018 22:58

Rocket: Chang Zheng 4B; Payload: Haiyang-2B [HY-2B]; Date: 24 October 2018, 2257 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. Officials said the launch was successful.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Thursday, October 25th, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»