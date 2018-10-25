Chang Zheng lofts new ocean-observing satellite
Rocket: Chang Zheng 4B; Payload: Haiyang-2B [HY-2B]; Date: 24 October 2018, 2257 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. Officials said the launch was successful.
