SSL delivers 2 Earth observation satellites to Vandenberg
Submit on Sunday, October 28th, 2018 22:58
SSL has shipped two Earth observation satellites to Vandenberg Air Force Base where they will be launched on Spaceflight’s first Sun Synchronous dedicated rideshare mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle.
