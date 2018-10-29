BepiColombo magnetometer boom deployed
Submit on Monday, October 29th, 2018 22:56
The 2.5 m long boom carrying the magnetometer sensors onboard ESA’s BepiColombo Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) has been successfully deployed. The sensors are now prepared to measure the magnetic field on the way to Mercury.
