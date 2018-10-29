Satellite News

Chinese-French oceanography satellite in orbit

Rocket: Chang Zheng 2C;M Payload: CFOSAT (China-France Oceanography Satellite), seven secondary payloads; Time: 29 October 2018, oo43 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. CFOSat’s solar array deployed successfully 32 minutes later.

