Chinese-French oceanography satellite in orbit
Submit on Monday, October 29th, 2018 22:58
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2C;M Payload: CFOSAT (China-France Oceanography Satellite), seven secondary payloads; Time: 29 October 2018, oo43 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. CFOSat’s solar array deployed successfully 32 minutes later.
