Rocket Lab adds two satellites to upcoming mission
Submit on Monday, October 29th, 2018 22:57
Rocket Lab has signed a contract with Internet of Things (IoT) start-up Fleet Space Technologies to launch two satellites that will form the foundation of a global IoT communications constellation.
