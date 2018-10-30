Experts to disassemble Soyuz-FG for inspection prior to launch
Experts at the Baikonur space centre in Kazakhstan will dismantle the four strap-on boosters of the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket, which is scheduled for launch in November, and re-inspect them in order to avoid launch failures like that on 11 October, a Baikonur source was quoted as saying.
