Soyuz ST-B to launch final MetOp weather satellite
Submit on Tuesday, October 30th, 2018 22:59
For its eighth launch of the year, and the second Soyuz lift-off from the Guiana Space Center (CSG) in French Guiana in 2018, Arianespace will orbit MetOp-C for EUMETSAT, the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites.
