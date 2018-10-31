Soyuz failure update, launch schedule
Roskosmos executive director Sergey Krikalev confirmed that the failure of a Soyuz FG on 11 October was indeed caused by a collision between the first and second stages after separation. In related news, three more Soyuz launches are planned before the next crewed mission, tentatively scheduled for 3 December. The Soyuz failure reportedly has also caused some insurance problems for at least one future launch.
