Submit on Thursday, November 1st, 2018 22:57

On 31 October 2018, Parker Solar Probe began its first of 24 solar encounters. This period — which lasts until 11 November — is the time during which the spacecraft is within 0.25 astronomical units, or 37 million km, of the Sun’s centre.

