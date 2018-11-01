Submit on Thursday, November 1st, 2018 22:58

The two passengers for Arianespace’s next Ariane 5 flight – the GEO-KOMPSAT-2A and GSAT-11 satellites – are now in French Guiana where launch preparations are moving into a new phase for lift-off during December.

