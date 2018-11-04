First Beidou-3 geostationary navsat launched
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B/G2; Payload: Beidou-3G1Q [Beidou-41]; Time: 2 November 2018, 1557 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center; China. The navigation satellite was placed into a 184 km x 35,8127 km x 28.5 degrees geostationary transfer orbit.
