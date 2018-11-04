GLONASS launch was insured
The launch of a Soyuz-2.1b rocket with a GLONASS space vehicle on 3 November was insured, head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roskosmos Dmitry Rogozin said. The launch of the cargo spacecraft Progress MS-10 on 16 November will also be insured, he added.
