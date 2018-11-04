Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

GRACE-FO resumes data collection

Submit on Sunday, November 4th, 2018 22:57

The Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment Follow-On (GRACE-FO) mission has resumed collecting science-quality data and planned in-orbit checks after successfully completing a switchover to a backup system in the microwave instrument (MWI) on one of the mission’s twin spacecraft.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Sunday, November 4th, 2018 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»