Soyuz lofts new GLONASS satellite
Rocket: Soyuz-2.1b/Fregat; Payload: Uragan M No. 757 [GLONASS M 757]; Date: 3 November 2018, 2017 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the upper stage rocket successfully placed the navigation satellite into orbit after separating from the third stage of the Soyuz-2.1b.
