CGWIC introduces small, all-electric DFH 4 platform
China Great Wall Industry Corporation and APT Satellite have signed a letter of intent regarding the creation of the Apstar SMALL GEO Communication Satellites System based on the Dong Fang Hong-4 all-electric small GEO platform designed by China Academy of Space Technology (CAST)
