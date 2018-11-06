European-built Service Module arrives in U.S. for 1st Orion mission
Submit on Tuesday, November 6th, 2018 22:58
The European-built Service Module (ESM) that will propel, power and cool during NASA’s Orion spacecraft on Exploration Mission-1 (EM-1) has arrived from Germany at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday to begin final outfitting, integration and testing with the crew module and other Orion elements.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 6th, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.