Submit on Sunday, November 11th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Electron/Curie; Payload seven small satellites; Date: 11 November 2018, 0350 UTC; Launch site: Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. The mission, named ‘It’s Business Time,’ marks Rocket Lab’s second successful orbital launch and deployment of customer satellites.

