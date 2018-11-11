Submit on Sunday, November 11th, 2018 22:57

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on 10 November (UTC) successfully retrieved a capsule that was jettisoned from a Japanese unmanned cargo spacecraft and landed in the Pacific Ocean.

