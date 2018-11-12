Submit on Monday, November 12th, 2018 22:57

According to the 21st edition of its report Satellites to be Built and Launched over the Next 10 Years, Euroconsult anticipates that 330 satellites with a mass over 50 kg will be launched on average each year by 2027 for government agencies and commercial organisations worldwide.

