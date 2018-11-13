Submit on Tuesday, November 13th, 2018 22:57

ArianeGroup is to cut 2,300 jobs by 2022 as orders tumble and development of a new rocket nears its end, management said. The company said it faced tough competition from U.S. space companies whose business is “bolstered by a large volume of institutional orders.”

