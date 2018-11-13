ArianeGroup to cut 2,300 jobs
Submit on Tuesday, November 13th, 2018 22:57
ArianeGroup is to cut 2,300 jobs by 2022 as orders tumble and development of a new rocket nears its end, management said. The company said it faced tough competition from U.S. space companies whose business is “bolstered by a large volume of institutional orders.”
Related Post:SSL to provide high power communications satellite to IntelsatSiriusXM orders two new radio satellitesSS/L receives new satellite contractSSL selected to provide multi-mission satellite to EutelsatSSL selected to build high-power, multi-mission satellite AsiaSat 9Orbital selected by Yahsat to build Al Yah 3 communications satelliteSSL to build BSAT-4aBoeing awards GS Yuasa order for space qualified lithium-ion cellsSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 13th, 2018 at 10:57 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.