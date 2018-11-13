Submit on Tuesday, November 13th, 2018 22:58

Ball Aerospace & Technologies has been awarded US$255 million by the U.S. Air Force for development and manufacturing of the Weather System Follow-on Microwave Space Vehicle 1.

