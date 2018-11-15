Es’hailsat 2 lofted by Falcon 9
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Es’hailsat 2; Date: 15 November 2018, 2046 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. The satellite was deployed to a geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) about 32 minutes after liftoff.
