Submit on Thursday, November 15th, 2018 22:55

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously to allow Space X, Telesat Canada and two other companies to roll out new satellite-based broadband services.

Related Post:Update: Hubble in Safe Mode after gyro failureHubble payload in safe mode again after new anomaliesHubble Space Telescope returns to science operationsISS-Reshetnev’s Blagovest satellite delivered to cosmodromeHubble moving closer to normal science operationsExperts to disassemble Soyuz-FG for inspection prior to launchLockheed Martin to continue maintaining HubbleHubble resumes operations – repair mission delayed againSovrn