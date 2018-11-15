Khrunichev to build 2nd Angara-5 by April 2019
An Angara-A5 heavy carrier rocket is expected to be built by April 2019 for a second test launch from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in north Russia. Rocket manufacturer Khrunichev is currently testing its integral parts, the company’s press office said.
