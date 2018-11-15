Telespazio, TAS invest in NorthStar Earth and Space Inc.
The Space Alliance formed by Telespazio (Leonardo 67%, Thales 33%) and Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%) announced it has officially taken a stake in NorthStar Earth and Space Inc. (NorthStar), a Montreal based information services company developing an environmental and near-space monitoring system.
