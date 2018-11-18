Submit on Sunday, November 18th, 2018 22:58

Rocket: Antares 230; Payload: Cygnus [NG-10, CRS 10]; Date: 17 November 2018, 0901 UTC; Launch site: Wallops Flight Facility, USA. The spacecraft, which is carrying carrying about 3,300 kg of vital supplies and scientific equipment, is scheduled to arrive at the ISS on 19 November.

