Avio successfully tests M10-methane engine prototype

Submit on Sunday, November 18th, 2018 22:56

Avio successfully tested the prototype of the new M10 liquid oxygen-methane engine, developed by Avio in partnership with the European Space Agency within the Vega E (Vega Evolution) programme.

