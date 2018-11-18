Delay of the day: Falcon 9/SSO-A
Submit on Sunday, November 18th, 2018 22:57
The upcoming Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base has been delayed to give the launch team time to complete more inspections.
