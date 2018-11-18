Submit on Sunday, November 18th, 2018 22:52

Maxar Technologies (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates) announced that shareholders approved the company’s U.S. domestication at a special meeting held earlier in Westminster, Colorado.

