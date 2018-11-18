Submit on Sunday, November 18th, 2018 22:55

On 15 November, NASA’s Kepler space telescope received its final set of commands to disconnect communications with Earth. The “goodnight” commands finalise the spacecraft’s transition into retirement, which began on 30 October with NASA’s announcement that Kepler had run out of fuel and could no longer conduct science.

