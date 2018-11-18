Russia may design satellite for Kazakhstan
Submit on Sunday, November 18th, 2018 22:53
Russia is working on designing a satellite for Kazakhstan, and has invited Uzbekistan to co-operate, Roskosmos representative in Kazakhstan Anatoly Krasnikov was quoted as saying.
Related Post:Astrium acquires Surrey Satellite Technology LimitedNorthrop Grumman Corp. (Aerospace Systems) results Q2 2010New Horizons wakes for Kuiper Belt flybyOnline Dish Network PortalsThe Ariane 5 for next Galileo mission is in French GuianaNew crew vessel launched to ISSFTC gives clearance to United Launch AllianceNorthrop Grumman Corp. (Aerospace Systems) results 2011Sovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, November 18th, 2018 at 10:53 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.