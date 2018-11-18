Satellite News

Russia may design satellite for Kazakhstan

Russia is working on designing a satellite for Kazakhstan, and has invited Uzbekistan to co-operate, Roskosmos representative in Kazakhstan Anatoly Krasnikov was quoted as saying.

