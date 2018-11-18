Soyuz-FG returns to flight with Progress launch
Submit on Sunday, November 18th, 2018 22:59
Rocket: Soyuz-FG; Payload: Progress MS-10 [ISS 71P]; Date: 16 November 2018, 1814 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Progress MS-10 has arrived at the International Space Station and performed an automated docking to the aft port of the Zvezda Service Module on 18 November, 1928 UTC.
Related Post:Astrium acquires Surrey Satellite Technology LimitedNorthrop Grumman Corp. (Aerospace Systems) results Q2 2010New Horizons wakes for Kuiper Belt flybyOnline Dish Network PortalsThe Ariane 5 for next Galileo mission is in French GuianaNew crew vessel launched to ISSFTC gives clearance to United Launch AllianceNorthrop Grumman Corp. (Aerospace Systems) results 2011Sovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Sunday, November 18th, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.