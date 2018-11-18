Submit on Sunday, November 18th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz-FG; Payload: Progress MS-10 [ISS 71P]; Date: 16 November 2018, 1814 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Progress MS-10 has arrived at the International Space Station and performed an automated docking to the aft port of the Zvezda Service Module on 18 November, 1928 UTC.

