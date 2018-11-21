Submit on Wednesday, November 21st, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Vega; Payload: MOHAMMED VI-B; Date: 21 November 2018, 0142 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. The mission – which lasted 55 minutes from lift-off to payload separation – placed its passenger into a Sun-synchronous orbit.

