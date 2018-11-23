Submit on Friday, November 23rd, 2018 22:58

The launch of the third Blagovest military communications satellite is planned for 21 December from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, a source in the domestic space industry was quoted as saying by TASS.

Related Post:All satellites for 6th Iridium NEXT launch in pre-launch processingNSS-12 delivered to KourouAriane 5 is delivered for Arianespace’s 6th heavy-lift mission of 2015Boeing to build sixth Wideband Global SATCOM satellitePrisma pre-launch detailsNew GPS satellite completes in-orbit testsPreparations for first Sea Launch in 2007 beginViaSat-2/Eutelsat 172B pre-launch detailsSovrn