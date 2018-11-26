InSight successfully lands on Mars
Submit on Monday, November 26th, 2018 22:59
The NASA InSight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) mission landed on Mars at 1953 UTC on 26 November 2018 after an almost seven-month, 458-million kilometer journey from Earth.
Related Post:Advantech Appoints Sales ExecutivesMichael Larkin appointed executive VP of Orbital’s SSGDirecTV Names New ExecutivesDigitalGlobe Promotes Three Vice PresidentsIntelsat Names Kokal Vice President, TreasurerWavestream Appoints New Executive Vice President of Engineering and TechnologyVirgin Galactic Executive Calls For Better Commercial Space TechnologyOrbital Names Marcheto General Manager Of Space Systems GroupSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, November 26th, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.