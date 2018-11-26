Submit on Monday, November 26th, 2018 22:59

The NASA InSight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) mission landed on Mars at 1953 UTC on 26 November 2018 after an almost seven-month, 458-million kilometer journey from Earth.

