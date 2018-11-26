Submit on Monday, November 26th, 2018 22:57

The Aerospace Corporation’s Center for Space Policy and Strategy (CSPS) analysed the risks that launch delays pose to large satellite constellations in a policy paper, Launch Uncertainty: Implications for Large Constellations.

