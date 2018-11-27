Submit on Tuesday, November 27th, 2018 22:56

Airbus SE and Safran have proposed to the Board of Directors of ArianeGroup Andre-Hubert Roussel, 53, currently Head of Operations at Airbus Defence and Space, to succeed Alain Charmeau, 62, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ArianeGroup, effective 1 January 2019.

