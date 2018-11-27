Submit on Tuesday, November 27th, 2018 22:58

NASA’s InSight has sent signals to Earth indicating that its solar panels are open and collecting sunlight on the Martian surface. NASA’s Mars Odyssey orbiter relayed the signals.

