Submit on Tuesday, November 27th, 2018 22:59

For its 10th launch of 2018, the sixth of the year using an Ariane 5 vehicle, Arianespace will orbit GSAT-11 for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and GEO-KOMPSAT-2A for the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).

Related Post:Iridium Communications Inc. results Q2 2018Eutelsat partners with Starburst AcceleratorChina launches high-resolution Earth observation satelliteNext Proton launch date officially confirmedMedia Group Ukraine partners with Eutelsat to broadcast its “Xtra TV” television platformNASA certifies Russia’s RD-180 rocket engines for manned flightsCygnus concludes 9th cargo supply mission to ISSInmarsat plc preliminary results 2012Sovrn