Submit on Tuesday, November 27th, 2018 22:57

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded a contract to Telesat under which Telesat will undertake investigations that could lead to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) making greater use of commercial low Earth orbit satellite constellations, such as Telesat’s LEO system, for DoD’s future space-based communications.

