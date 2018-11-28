Submit on Wednesday, November 28th, 2018 22:57

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has detected systemic legal violations in the work of State Space Corporation, Roskosmos, between 2017 and the first half of 2018. In total, 1,700 violations had been revealed, Official Spokesman Alexander Kurennoy said, adding that 16 criminal cases had been launched.

