Rocket: Soyuz-FG; Payload: Soyuz MS-11; Date: 3 December 2018, 1131 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft was accurately placed on the target orbit for another mission to the International Space Station. This was the thirteenth Soyuz family mission in 2018, and the first crewed Soyuz launch after the anomaly on 11 October.

