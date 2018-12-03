Submit on Monday, December 3rd, 2018 22:58

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: SSO-A: SmallSat Express (64 small satellites); Date: 3 December 2018, 1834 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. A series of six deployments occurred approximately 13 to 43 minutes after lift-off, after which launch customer Spaceflight began to command its own deployment sequences.

