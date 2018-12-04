Submit on Tuesday, December 4th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Ariane 5 ECA; Payload: GSAT-11, GEO-KOMPSAT-2A; Date: 4 December 2018, 2037 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. In its final launch of 2018, Ariane 5 placed the satellites in geostationary transfer orbit (GTO).

